CONNEAUT — Amelia and Elliott Lang, both of Erie, held their ears while they watched a helicopter land at the Route 90 rest stop on Friday morning.
The children happened to stop at the rest stop with their parents Kelly and Nicholas Lang on the family’s way to Chicago.
Safe Communities Coordinator Sandy Pulsifer put the event together with Ashtabula County law enforcement agencies, Pennsylvania State Police and the Ohio Department of Transportation. The event is an attempt to highlight the importance of safe driving.
A University Hospitals medical helicopter landed on a grassy area at the rest stop around 10:15 a.m. and numerous speakers highlighted the importance of safe driving.
Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said his officers will be focusing more on traffic monitoring due to the purchase of new radar equipment. He said a $64,000 state grant helped pay for the new equipment.
Pulsifer said the helicopter was an attempt to help get out the safety message.
“We need to get the message out there that people need to drive safely,” she said.
The official Click It or Ticket campaign started May 17 and continues until June 6.
“We are doing this in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police. Seat belts go across state lines,” she said.
Representatives of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Transportation, Conneaut, Geneva-on-the-Lake and the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office participated.
OHP Lt. Martina Jackson said traffic fatalities in the county and around the state are up this year.
Officials also said there will be an increased law enforcement presence during the Memorial Day weekend. ODOT spokesman Ray Marsch said it is important for people to put their electronic devices away.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Cindy Schick said there will be an increased presence this weekend especially along Interstate 90 just east of the Ohio state line.
