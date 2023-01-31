JEFFERSON — Mediation has been scheduled between the Rock Creek Public Library Board of Trustees and the library’s former director, Ed Worso.
Mediation is scheduled for April 5 in the lawsuit, brought by Worso in early December.
The lawsuit was filed after four board members met in late November and voted unanimously to fire Worso. Three other trustees, including the then-president of the board, were not present at that meeting.
Then-president Eric Carrel submitted a resignation letter after the meeting, then subsequently submitted a retraction of his resignation.
However, an Ashtabula County prosecutor’s opinion stated there was no procedure for withdrawing letters of resignation.
Carrel’s resignation was accepted at a December meeting.
Worso’s lawsuit claims that four members of the library’s board of trustees meeting was improper, and they improperly terminated Worso, in violation of his employment agreement. That agreement required Worso to be provided with 60 days notice his termination. It also claims that Carrel’s resignation should not be accepted.
The lawsuit is seeking an injunction finding that the November meeting was invalid, an executive session that took place at the meeting was invalid, and an injunction regarding the vote to terminate Worso and compensating him for lost wages, lost accrual of vacation and sick time, and lost insurance and retirement benefits.
On Jan. 26, a response in the lawsuit was filed by attorneys from the library and the board.
The response claims that Worso never signed his employment agreement, and therefore was an at-will employee. It also claims that Worso said multiple times that he was an at-will employee.
The response states library trustees did not breach any legal duty to Worso, that Worso has failed to exhaust his administrative remedies, and that his claims are barred because the board exercised its business judgement.
