“Today, the average life expectancy is at a record high of 79 years. As we get older, even the most independent among us may experience physical declines or financial hardship that strips away our independence. Add to that an increase in geographic mobility of our families, and the result is millions of seniors left behind, hungry and alone,” according to the Meals on Wheels website.
The message is a timely one, as March is recognized as March for Meals, a national campaign, initiated and sponsored by Meals on Wheels America to raise awareness of senior hunger and to encourage action on the part of the local community.
In the northern portion of Ashtabula County, the Meals on Wheels Program is headed by Ashtabula County Community Action Agency, delivering 92,014 meals in 2021. In order to maintain and hopefully increase that number, Director of Health and Nutrition Services Diana Brook emphasizes an immediate need for more drivers this season.
“Winter is always a time of elevated risk for seniors since they have less means of mobility and access to food sources,” she said. “One of the benefits of our daily fresh meal delivery service is our wellness checks. Our drivers make a direct connection with our clients. They can see if someone or something is out of sorts and we are able to then contact their loved ones to alert them.”
This wellness check can end up saving lives, saving money on health care, and helping to keep seniors in independent living situations.
A Meals on Wheels driver benefits in many ways. This position is perfect for anyone on a fixed income, a retired individual, stay-at-home parents of school-age children, college students or those looking for extra income.
The average employee works 2-4 hours per day earning a minimum of $9.30 per hour plus $.50 per mile which is non-taxable. Drivers also feel a sense of accomplishment and fulfillment knowing they have provided a much-needed service for the community and establishing relationships with senior citizens.
For the full job description along with others such as a housekeeper position, providing cleaning services to seniors, go to ACCAA’s employment website at https://communityaction.wixsite.com/accaa/employment.
Funding for the program comes from Direction Home of Eastern Ohio and the Senior Services Levy. There is also an opportunity for local businesses or organizations to adopt a route as ACCAA’s Meals on Wheels Program expands their services. For more information on adopting a route, contact Diana Brook at 440-990-1778.
