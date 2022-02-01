Mayor Brown wins re-election for third time

Judge Marianne Sezon appointed to serve on Commission on Specialized Dockets
Judge Marianne Sezon
JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Marianne Sezon was appointed by the Supreme Court of Ohio to serve on the Commission on Specialized Dockets.
Sezon was nominated by the Ohio Common Pleas Judges Association as the mental health docket judge member, for a three-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024. The Commission on Specialized Dockets is a multidisciplinary group, made up of representatives from across the State of Ohio, meeting to discuss and address issues impacting specialized docket courts.
“I am honored to be appointed and look forward to working with the Supreme Court of Ohio’s Specialized Docket Section and other members of the Commission related to issues concerning specialized dockets in Ohio Courts,” Sezon said Monday.
Sezon and the Treatment Team operate the Ashtabula County Mental Health Court docket, first certified by the Supreme Court of Ohio in 2017.
The Mental Health Court helps people in the justice system with mental health needs and substance abuse issues, including veterans, through a therapeutically oriented judicial approach with intensive supervision and appropriate treatment using treatment team meetings.
Members of the treatment teams include the judge, program coordinator, probation officer, mental health and substance abuse providers, supported employment and peer support specialists, as well as veterans outreach service representative.
Sezon is the presiding judge for the Common Pleas Court with jurisdiction over felony crimes, civil actions and domestic relations, and serves as the Ashtabula County Drug Court Judge for females.
