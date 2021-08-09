Matthew Korver earns Eagle Scout award

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A desire to stretch his limits was helpful for Matthew Korver as he worked to earn his Eagle Scout award.
Korver, a member of Troop 52 in Saybrook Township, earned 137 merit badges since he moved from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts. He said he chose to earn so many badges to prove it could be done.
An Eagle Scout must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, with several being mandatory, but the opportunity to earn more is available to Scouts seeking to learn a lot about many different areas of interest.
Korver decided to create a flag donation box at the Geneva Public Library, on behalf of Geneva Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6846, as his Eagle Scout project. He said his brother, who was also an Eagle Scout and presently a teacher in Virginia Beach, gave him the idea.
Korver said the project took six months to organize and about two months to complete. He said the biggest challenge was managing his own time, and coordinating the schedules of other people who were assisting with the project.
The box was created so the public can deposit worn flags to receive a respectful retirement.
Korver is a recent graduate of Geneva High School and earned his Eagle Scout rank on June 27 with the help of his Scoutmaster Bob Coffield.
Korver was a swimmer for the Eagles and was also a student conductor for the Geneva High School Band. He also participated in music and theater.
“I am going to Mount Union University,” Korver said. He said he plans to double major in music and theater.
Korver started scouting as a Tiger Cub in first grade and continued throughout his high school years.
