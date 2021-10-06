BY WARREN DILLAWAY
HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Preparation for the U.S. Masters Swim Long Course Championship, to be held from Thursday to Sunday, at SPIRE Institute is underway.
“Crazy,” said Josh Ptak has he moved barricades along the pool where the competition will be held beginning Thursday morning at 8 a.m.
Area residents willing to assist in the meet can just show up, with a mask, and volunteer their time. Those who would rather just watch some amazing swimmers are able to attend the event free of charge, Ptak said.
“It is a great event to bring to the area,” Ptak said.
He said the swimmers range in age from 18 to those in their 90’s.
Ptak said the meet, which was last held here in 2015, is especially good for tourism in the area.
“They are going to go and explore the area. These are all people [that] like to travel,” he said.
As of Tuesday afternoon 714 competitors were signed up for the event. Ptak said COVID-19 protocols will be in effect but 90 percent of the competitors are vaccinated.
Ptak said area swim teams provide volunteers for many of the events at the SPIRE Institute pools. He said the swimmers motivation is pretty clear.
“They are doing it for fun. These are all people who love the sport,” he said.
Ptak said it is great when the high school volunteers assist in the operation of the meet.
“It shows the kids this is a sport you can do for your (whole) life,” he said.
Ptak said swimming is scheduled to start each morning at 8 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m. Thursday, until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, until 4:15 p.m. on Saturday and through 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Numerous Olympic medalists are expected to compete in the event and SPIRE Institute hopes to connect the medalists with staff members who also have collected Olympic medals, Ptak said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.