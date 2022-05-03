ROME TOWNSHIP — Firefighters battled a structure fire early Sunday morning at 3781 Overlook Road.
Rome and Hartsgrove fire departments, along with South Central Ambulance, were dispatched 4:18 a.m. after Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputies found the house, detached garage and a truck fully involved in flames, according to Rome Fire Chief Ed Koziol.
Shortly thereafter, firefighters arrived and discovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition exploding within the house, Koziol said.
Montville, Morgan and Orwell fire departments were called to supply additional water and firefighters.
“The two occupants of the home were able to get out of the house without injury,” Koziol said. “Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters worked to salvage what they could.”
Departments remained on the scene until 8:14 a.m., returning to the stations for extensive cleanup.
“Thank you to all the responding fire departments, South Central Ambulance, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department dispatch and deputy, First Energy, Roman Candles Auxiliary and the neighbors who provided support and a front-end loader. All much appreciated.”
The state fire marshal was on the scene Monday, investigating the incident.
