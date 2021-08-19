CONNEAUT — At a meeting on Wednesday morning, the Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved requiring masks for all students and staff for at least the beginning of the school year.
The board approved the district’s return to school plan which includes strongly recommending the COVID-19 vaccine for staff and eligible students, masks being worn by everyone in school buildings and on buses, regardless of vaccination status, and maximizing distance between students and staff, with the goal of keeping schools open five days a week.
Conneaut Area City Schools Superintendent Lori Riley presented the proposed plan to the board. Riley said the district has made correct decisions that have not always been popular.
“Not having been a popular kid in school, I’m OK with that,” Riley said. “We’ve said from the very beginning, since March of 2020, that we were going to keep our kids, our community, our staff, our families safe.”
As cases of COVID-19 are increasing by as much as 3,000 per day, the district has to make hard decisions that may not be popular, Riley said.
“I truly believe that what I gathered in this plan is the right thing to do for our kids and our staff and our families and our communities,” she said.
About 90 percent of district staff are vaccinated, Riley said.
If students are not vaccinated, they will have to quarantine, Riley said. There will be a vaccination clinic during the Conneaut Human Resource Center’s backpack distribution next week.
Riley said that, with current high transmission numbers, the right thing to do is to require masks at the start of the year.
“We’re going to be having students and families and staff helping at D-Day,” Riley said. “So we’ve got 15,000 people coming, and we’re going to be exposed to them.”
To have all students back five days a week, six feet of social distancing will not be possible, which is why masks are required, Riley said.
Riley said the mask mandate will be reviewed at the board’s September meeting.
Masks will be recommended for the unvaccinated at large outdoor events, such as the upcoming football game against Edgewood, Riley said.
School buses fall under federal rules that currently require masks, Riley said.
Wearing masks will eliminate the need for students to quarantine, in some circumstances, Riley said.
The district has also improved its ventilation system, including the installation of new filters, she said.
Several people spoke out against the mask requirement before the board voted.
Dan Spring said he has five children who are in the district, and he wants his children back in schools. Spring said he has concerns about phonetic issues and facial recognition.
Gary Spring asked if the board wanted responsibility for any consequences of students wearing masks.
Before the vote, Board Member Joan Norton said she understands that parents are their children’s caretakers, but she feels that it is sometimes the board’s job to make a decision for the good of the many.
“I’m trying to do what’s best, in my heart, for the children,” Norton said. On the issue of facial recognition and phonetics, the district has tried to provide transparent masks or face shields for teachers, Norton said.
Board Member Suzanne Bernardini said the decision isn’t easy, and it’s impossible to satisfy everyone.
“The [Conneaut] Health Department has been very good about making recommendations to us, and by following what the health department has said, we have kept out children safe and want to continue that,” Bernardini said. The mask requirement will be reviewed every month, she said.
In other business
• The board also approved an agreement with the city of Conneaut for the Conneaut Police Department to provide a school resource officer to the district.
Riley said the district’s attorney and Conneaut Law Director Kyle Smith worked through the agreement. Conneaut City Council approved the agreement at a meeting earlier this month.
“Once approved by [the board],then we can officially start the process of getting a resource officer to the district,” Riley said before the vote. “We are grateful that we got to this point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.