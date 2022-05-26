ASHTABULA — As a result of Ashtabula County's recent move into the high community level designation for COVID-19, face coverings are now required indoors at the Kent State University Ashtabula Campus.
Masks are not required while working alone in an enclosed space, such as a private office or lab.
Campus officials are following CDC recommendations for counties at “high,” “medium” or “low” community levels when making determinations for safety precautions on Kent's campuses.
In counties that are at a “high” community level, the CDC recommends:
• Wear a mask indoors in public.
• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
• Get tested if you show any virus symptoms.
Those at high risk for severe illness may want to take additional safety precautions.
