ASHTABULA — Masks are no longer required in the common areas of city buildings for employees, as well as visitors, City Manager Jim Timonere said Monday.
City officials continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in the city and county, and at this time, Ashtabula county is in a downward trend of the pandemic, he said.
“Although masking is no longer a requirement, it is a highly recommended practice, especially in large group settings or during times when social distancing cannot be practiced,” Timonere said. “While the numbers are trending downward at the moment, practicing safe hygiene, masking and social distancing are still important for the safety of our staff and visitors.”
Ashtabula County is not alone in the decline of cases.
New cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are falling in 49 of 50 states as omicron loosens its grip, even as the nation’s death toll is about 900,000.
New cases per day have plunged by almost half-million nationwide since mid-January.
The city’s new mask policy supersedes any previous policy regarding mask wearing, Timonere said.
For more information, call the manager’s office at 440-992-7103, or the city’s health department at 440-992-7123.
