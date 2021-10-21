ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Masks in schools dominated the discussion at Tuesday night’s Buckeye Local Schools Board of Education meeting.
Before the board were two resolutions giving Superintendent Patrick Colucci authority to require all students, staff and administrators wear masks in emergency situations.
About a dozen parents attended the 90-minute meeting to speak out against their children having to wear masks in school.
Buckeye parents, Brian and Kayla Wilson, were just two of a half dozen who spoke out against masks.
“The authority [to require masks] should not be given to one man or group,” Kayla Wilson said. “Leave the choice to our families, not the school district.”
Board President Shannon Pike said whenever Colucci has to make any decision, he always talks to board members.
“I don’t have any concerns,” she said.
Vice President Tina Stasiewski said the amendment means Colucci could make a decision in an emergency.
“This amendment was at the recommendation of our attorney,” she said. “It doesn’t change anything. We have faith in our superintendent ... it’s an emergency amendment.”
The board allowed the public to speak longer than the normal public participation period of the meeting. Many of the parents’ comments were emotional and they raised their voices as they asked the board to allow masks to be the parents’ decision, not the school’s.
In the end, the board voted 4-1 not to immediately require face coverings. Pike cast the only ‘no’ vote.
As of today, the school district’s mask policy remains the same — protective facial coverings are strongly recommended and encouraged but not mandated by the district for staff, students, volunteers, visitors or vendors.
The board did pass in a 3-2 vote an amendment to its policy that the district, through its board and/or superintendent, be able to timely implement a mask policy if circumstances dictate in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among staff, students, volunteers, visitors and vendors during the 2021-22 school year. Board members David Tredente and Gregory Kocjancic cast the two dissenting votes.
Buckeye parent, Anthony Pascarella, said he didn’t understand the timing of the resolutions.
“Why now? What’s the point?” he said. “Maybe we’ve peaked and we are on the decline of the Delta variant [of COVID-19] ... Don’t mandate masks, leave it up to the parents.”
After the votes, Pike said the district will continue to follow the county health department’s guidelines.
“We want to be prepared; we can’t proceed if the staff is sick,” she said. “They’re also vulnerable and we have an obligation to them, too.”
