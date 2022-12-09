ASHTABULA — The Story of Pinney Dock will be the topic at the Ashtabula Maritime & Surface Transportation Museum’s monthly History on Tap.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cloven Hoof Brewery. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Brad Biro, terminal manager, and Chris Kaplan, operations supervisor, will present a slideshow of the dock’s history and the company’s operations, as well as its partnership with Conneaut Creek Ship Repair.
“We are most fortunate to have these two representatives of Pinney Dock at this month’s event,” says Jenny Luhta, vice chair of the Museum’s Board. “Like the Lighthouse, Pinney Dock is an Ashtabula landmark. This is yet another opportunity to learn more about our community’s rich history.”
The Museum’s History on Tap program in November was a great success.
Brian Hubbard, the Museum’s board chair, hopes the momentum and excitement will continue to build.
“We really love presenting these programs,” he said. “For the Museum, it is not only an opportunity to enlighten people about the area’s history, but also to develop important partnerships and collaborations. Over the long term, these and other programs we develop will help sustain our organization and ensure that the stories and treasures of our past are never forgotten.”
There is no cost to attend this program,
but every person is responsible for purchasing his or her own beverages. Cloven Hoof may have some light snacks available for purchase as well.
For more information about History on Tap, join the Museum’s Facebook page and follow the Museum on Instagram. If you have a suggestion for a future program, email the Outreach and Education Committee – media@ashtabulamaritime.org.
