ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum is relaunching its History on Tap! program starting with a Mystery Picture Night.
The program begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cloven Hoof Brewing on Bridge Street.
“Our History on Tap! programs were a huge success back in 2019,” said Jenny Luhta, chair person of the museum’s outreach and education committee. “The events consistently had great energy, and our featured speakers shared some very interesting stories and experiences.”
Mystery Picture Night will be an interactive activity with local photographer Bob Oxley showing photographs of historic structures and places from around Ashtabula County.
Over the years, Oxley has collected hundreds of photographs taken by retired or deceased area photographers.
“This should be a really fun program,” said Brian Hubbard, vice chairman of the board. “We are excited that Bob has agreed to present some of the photos from his collection, several of which date back to the late 1800s and early 1900s. I think people will enjoy using their detective skills to see if they can identify some of these ‘lost’ images of our area’s history.”
The Museum is lining up speakers to fill out the rest of the six-month History on Tap! season, which runs from October through March.
“We’re hoping to have something new and different each month,” Luhta said. “We will be asking folks who attend these programs to suggest topics and speakers. The great thing is that there is enough history in our region to keep this program going for a long time.”
Due to scheduling issues, this first program will be on the third Tuesday of October. Future programs will take place on the second Tuesday of each month, as they did in 2019. The program is free, but everyone is responsible for purchasing his or her own beverages.
“Cloven Hoof is planning to have some light snacks available for purchase as well,” Hubbard said. “We want it to be just like a traditional happy hour; people can come and go whenever they please.”
