ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum opened its doors on Saturday as part of a regional event focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), with a number of activities available for visitors.
Jenny Luhta, chair of the museum’s outreach and education committee, said she was approached by a representative of the Painesville Railroad Museum, who suggested a network of events at local museums.
"We have a bunch of museums that jumped on board," Luhta said. "Everybody is doing something special this weekend, that chose to participate, that is STEM-related."
The event has been in the works since the summer, Luhta said.
"It took a little bit of time to nail down when everybody was able to participate," she said.
The activities are not age specific, Luhta said.
Visitors were able to attempt to construct boats out of aluminum foil, see if they would float, then add weight to them to see if they sank. Another station let visitors build bridges out of toothpicks and marshmallows, and see if they could support the weight of a toy car.
Visitors could also participate in a treasure hunt and make greeting cards, complete with a list of provided seashell jokes.
Kathy Warnes, who is organizing the museum's book collection, also had handout activities available for visitors.
The event started at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and was scheduled to continue until 3 p.m. The event is scheduled to take place again on Sunday.
On Tuesday at 6 p.m., the Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum will host a History on Tap event at Cloven Hoof Brewing on Bridge Street.
"We've had tremendous participation in the past, so we're excited to get that back and going," Luhta said.
Warnes said a grand opening is being planned for the spring for a library area on the museum's second floor.
"We have a good Ashtabula River collection, we have a good Ashtabula Harbor collection, Ashtabula history, Great Lakes history, Edmund Fitzgerald, all kinds of things," Warnes said. "So when we get it done, I think it's going to be a great library, a resource library for the region."
