ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum will host a Merry Maritime Museum Christmas for children of all ages.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Participants will enjoy making Christmas ornaments, decorating the museum’s Christmas tree and making lunch for Santa.
The Museum’s gift shop will be open offering a variety of items for sale — all perfect gifts for family members and friends.
“We have been opening the gift shop during the holidays for the past three to four years,” said Kaye Lind, volunteer and a member of the museum board of directors. “This year, we thought it would be fun to do something more interactive and fun for families and anyone who wants to get into the holiday spirit.”
The museum will be hosting an encore presentation of Mystery Picture Night at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at its monthly History on Tap program at Cloven Hoof Brewing on Bridge Street.
Local photographer Bob Oxley will return with new pictures of people and places from throughout Ashtabula County that he has been unable to identify. Over the years, he has amassed a collection of hundreds of these types of photographs, which were taken by retired and/or deceased area photographers.
“Bob’s first Mystery Picture Night was a lot of fun,” said Jenny Luhta, chair of the museum’s Outreach and Education Committee. “A lot of people asked to bring him back, so that’s what we are doing. I am excited to see the pictures he brings this time.”
For more information about these events and about all the programs and activities happening at the Maritime Museum, join the Museum’s Facebook page and follow the Museum on Instagram. If you have a suggestion for a future program or would like to become a volunteer, email the Outreach and Education Committee at media@ashtabulamaritime.org.
“We are blessed to have such a wonderful museum in our community,” Luhta said. “It is important for people to know this, and that is why we are enhancing our program offerings. So far, the results have been fantastic.”
