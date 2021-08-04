ASHTABULA — City police say a man was seriously injured after being stabbed late Tuesday afternoon outside the Circle K store at 5758 Main Ave.
Two men who have an “on-going problem” with each other had a confrontation around 3:30 p.m. at the Circle K store, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said.
“One man pulled a knife and stabbed the other two times — once in the chest and once in the back,” he said. “The chest wound wasn’t too severe, but the back wound was quite severe.”
The stabber fled the scene but police apprehended him shortly thereafter, Stell said.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center for treatment.
Stell did not have the names of the perpetrator or the victim. The perpetrator will be charged and probably make his first appearance in Municipal Court [today], Stell said.
No other details were available at press time.
This is not the first time police have been called to the popular convenience store and gas station.
In January 2019 a man was shot and killed outside the store after a verbal confrontation inside the store.
Then, in January 2020, the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County was performing surveillance near the store. As part of an on-going drug investigation, officers stopped a vehicle in the parking lot and discovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun and large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and two bags of marijuana.
