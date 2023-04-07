Staff report
JEFFERSON — Stewart Stacy was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday, after being found guilty of two counts of raping a child with force and four counts of gross sexual imposition on Monday, according to a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
According to the press release, the victims were under the age of 10 when the crimes occurred.
“The forceful violation of children is unthinkable, heinous evil that deserves the harshest punishment possible,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in the release. “I’m grateful for the jury’s discernment and for Senior Assistant Attorney General Kara Keating, who secured this life sentence. This defendant will rape no children in prison. Punishment is important, but keeping this man away from children and the rest of society is even more important.”
According to Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas records, Stacy was indicted in August 2019 on 12 counts of rape, first-degree felonies, four counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies, and two counts of endangering children, one second-degree felony and one third-degree felony.
Two co-defendants have also been sentenced to prison in this case, according to the press release. Cherise Griffith was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years and Dannail Obhof was sentenced to 25 years in prison, both in 2020, according to the release.
The case was investigated by the Ashtabula and Conneaut police departments, and the Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the cases.
