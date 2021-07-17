Man sentenced to 10 years on rape charge

JEFFERSON — Kyle Stills was sentenced to 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to one count of rape.
A plea and sentencing hearing was held on Wednesday morning in the case, according to court records. Stills, who had initially been charged with 10 counts of rape, pleaded guilty to one count of rape and the other nine were dismissed.
The guilty plea was entered pursuant to North Carolina v. Alford, meaning the defendant does not admit guilt when pleading guilty.
Stills was given credit for 395 days served in this case, and will be required to register as a tier III sex offender. The charges were filed in June, 2020. The victim was less than 13 years old at the time of the incidents in this case, according to the indictment.
Stills also entered an Alford plea to one count of attempted gross sexual imposition in a separate case, in which he had been charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition. In that case, Stills was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with credit for 404 days served, according to court records.
The sentences will be served concurrently, according to court records.
County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said negotiations in the case had been ongoing for some time.
The plea agreement was agreed to by the victim, which is the policy of the prosecutor’s office, O’Toole said. The prosecutor’s office also attempts to get stipulated pleas, which limit the scope of appeals, she said.
The prosecutor’s office wants victims to be able to work through their trauma, which can only start after they get closure, O’Toole said.
“The concept and the policy within the office is to get closure for everybody, and still make sure that the system holds him accountable for wrong acts,” O’Toole said.
