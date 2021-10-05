ASHTABULA — A chance meeting in a Shreveport, La., bar changed the life of Mark Scotch.
Scotch had just started his retirement and was touring the south with his wife while trying to escape a Wisconsin winter nearly two years ago.
While trying a microbrew, Scotch, now 65, hit it off with a Shreveport resident, Hugh Smith, in a bar in Natchitoches. Smith said he had to go home for dialysis and that he needed a kidney.
Scotch said his family lost a 15-month-old son 40 years ago and they always regretted not being able to pass his organs on to someone in need. Scotch said his sister also had donated a kidney 14 years ago and lived a healthy life.
On the spot, Scotch offered the man a kidney and a long journey began.
“When you retire, you start thinking about what ‘I want to do when I grow up’”, he said.
Scotch said he was told he would have to go to Shreveport to do all the preliminary work but decided to do research in his native Wisconsin and connected with the National Kidney Donor Organization that coordinates 100 transplant facilities across the country.
As the process continued, Scotch said he decided to give his kidney, but it wouldn’t go the man he met in the bar directly. Instead, he would put his new-found friend at the top of the list to get a kidney that best fit his body. He said this “voucher” system is an important tool to increase donations and put donors and recipients together.
Scotch said there are so many transplant centers that aren’t connected, which reduces the likelihood of matches.
“I am looking for exposure,” he said.
Thirteen people die every day waiting for a kidney, Scotch said. After hearing these statistics Scotch decided he wanted to do something to help people on the kidney donation list.
“The light bulb turned on and I decided maybe I can turn this into an awareness ride,” he said.
Scotch rode from Wisconsin to Louisiana along the Mississippi last year and is now riding from New York to Wisconsin.
“All the transplant facilities don’t work together. They are all independent,” Scotch said.
While Scotch’s kidney went to a man in New York state in September 2020 Smith was able to get a better-fitting match in February 2021.
In addition to raising awareness of the need to have facilities work together, Scotch is trying to shine a light on how a person can live a full live after donating a kidney.
Scotch is riding 1,600 miles a day and came through Ashtabula County on Sunday and Monday riding along Route 531. He is traveling with his wife and connecting with media and transplant centers along the way.
Scotch normally rides 60 to 80 miles a day.
