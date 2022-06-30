NEW LYME TOWNSHIP — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle fell on him at his home, according to Ashtabula County Coroner's investigator Keith Stewart.
John Zaebst, 33, of Guest Road, was home alone and working underneath a junk vehicle when the jack slipped out and pinned him under the vehicle, killing him, Stewart said.
"He was pinned under the vehicle for several hours," Stewart said. "It was a freak accident."
Zaebst's mother became concerned when her son didn't answer his phone. She called her other son and asked him to check on his older brother when he got off work, Stewart said.
The younger brother found him pinned under the vehicle in the yard and called 911, according to police reports.
South Central Ambulance pronounced Zaebst dead at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, Stewart said.
Rome Fire Department and Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies assisted at the scene.
