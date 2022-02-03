ASHTABULA — A 43-year-old Ashtabula man was shot and killed late Tuesday in the 500 block of Myrtle Avenue, police said.
Nicholas T. Csehi, 27, of Ashtabula, is charged with aggravated murder and murder, according to Municipal Court officials.
The victim, Randall Cohen, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Ashtabula County Coroner’s Investigator Keith Stewart.
Cohen’s body was sent Wednesday to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, Stewart said.
The 9-1-1 call came into the Ashtabula Police Department at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, according to police reports.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said Cohen got into a physical fight with Csehi outside the Myrtle Avenue home. That’s when Csehi pulled out a gun and shot Cohen, he said.
When police arrived, Cohen was unresponsive and taken by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center, “where all life-saving attempts failed,” Stewart said.
Cohen was pronounced dead in ACMC’s emergency room, according to the Coroner’s Office.
Csehi was arrested at the scene of the shooting and is being held in the city jail on a $1 million cash, surety or property bond, according to court officials.
