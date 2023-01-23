LENOX TOWNSHIP — A Rome Township man died pf injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash at 5:46 p.m. on Saturday on Route 46 near the Footville-Richmond Road intersection, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Robert Reznak, 56, was traveling south on Route 46 when he struck a pickup truck driven by Joseph Hines, 29, of Pierpont Township, that was backing into a private driveway, according to an OHP press release.
Hannah Fowler, 27, also of Pierpont Township was a passenger in the vehicle drive by Hines. Both were treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crash.
Reznak was transported from the scene to Jefferson Area High School by ambulance, then flown by helicopter to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
All three people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to the OHP.
OHP indicated the road was blocked for more than two hours on Saturday evening as rescue workers and investigators performed their duties. The road was blocked from Webster Road to Footville-Richmond Road.
Emergency workers from the Jefferson Fire Department and South Central Ambulance assisted at the scene.
The OHP continues to investigate the crash.
