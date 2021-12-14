WILLIAMSFIELD TOWNSHIP — A man in his 70s was injured early Monday afternoon during a hunting incident on Old Salt Road, said Andover Fire Chief Mike Spencer.
“A couple of older gentlemen were shooting at squirrels,” Spencer said. He said one of the men came around a tree and his friend took his arm to be a gray squirrel because of the camouflage the hunter was wearing.
“He shot him through the tricep,” Spencer said. He said the man was transported to Mercy Health St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
Jamey Emmert, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, said ODNR is investigating the incident and confirmed the man was shot and transported to the hospital but could not provide any further information.
There was another shooting incident two weeks ago during deer gun season with the victim leaving the hospital the same day after treatment. Deer gun season ended Sunday in Ohio.
