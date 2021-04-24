HARTSGROVE TOWNSHIP — A 26 year-old Ashtabula County man is recovering from injuries sustained in an armed robbery in the 6000 block of Hurlburt Road, according to information provided by the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.
“The preliminary investigation determined the male subject [who was shot] and two other individuals went to the Hurlburt Road address to retrieve some property. The male subject entered the residence brandishing a firearm and demanded his property,” an ACSO press release states.
A short time later, witnesses who remained outside the residence, heard a series of gunshots before the man who was shot ran out of the building.
“It is believed the male subject fired shots at the homeowner prior to being shot,” the release states.
“The man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was driven to Windsor Township Fire Department where he was treated prior to being flown by medical helicopter to University Hospitals in Cleveland,” the release states.
The man was listed in critical, but stable condition and is expected to recover, according to the ACSO.
No arrests were made in the case and the investigation is ongoing.
