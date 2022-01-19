JEFFERSON — After being indicted on Jan. 12, Douglas Haines will be arraigned today, according to court records.
Haines was indicted last week and charged with five counts of rape, first-degree felonies, according to the indictment. Haines is accused of raping a minor between Oct. 24, 2018 and Sept. 8.
According to the indictment, for the first count of rape, the minor was 12 years old. A warrant was issued for Haines’ arrest on Jan. 12, according to court records. An arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m., in Judge Marianne Sezon’s courtroom.
