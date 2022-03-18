JEFFERSON — A Conneaut man was found guilty of felonious assault and menacing by stalking on March 15, according to court records.
John Volante, 46, harassed the victim in this case via text message, sending more than 20,000 text messages over the span of three months, before attacking the victim with a knife on March 10, 2021, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office.
Volante was found guilty of one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, according to the release.
Sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on May 24, according to court records.
In the release, O’Toole thanked law enforcement involved in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.