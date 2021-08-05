ASHTABULA — An Ashtabula man remains hospitalized and another in jail after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon at the Circle K store at 5758 Main Ave.
Joshua L. Torres, 28, of Ashtabula, is charged with felonious assault, according to Municipal Court records.
The victim, James Cooper, 32, is listed in stable condition, according to police.
“These guys knew each other and they had a problem with each other,” Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said. “Both men have extensive criminal records.”
This latest incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when Torres allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Cooper twice — once in the chest and once in the back — outside the Circle K store.
“The chest wound wasn’t too severe, but the back wound was serious,” Stell said.
Torres fled the scene, but police apprehended him shortly thereafter, Stell said.
Cooper was transported by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center and then transferred to a Cleveland area hospital, where he remained on Wednesday.
