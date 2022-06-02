ASHTABULA — A 29-year-old suspect, who police believe is responsible for Monday night’s drive-by shooting, is behind bars and facing two felony charges.
Carlos David Hernandez Delgado, 3214 Altman Court, Ashtabula, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony, according to Municipal Court records.
No one was injured in the gunfire that took place around 8 p.m. in the vicinity of West 19th Street and Michigan Avenue, according to Ashtabula Police Det. Michael Palinkas.
It was the fourth incident of gunfire in the city in five days.
Police recovered a handgun they believe was used by the perpetrator.
Palinkas said police believe the Memorial Day drive-by was related to a Thursday night shooting in the 3200 block of Altman Court in Bonniewood Estates.
At the scene, officers found a 24-year-old man seriously injured with a gunshot wound to the chest. He is expected to recover, police said Monday.
While working the Altman Court shooting, police discovered gunshots had been fired earlier that night, around 10 p.m., in the same area.
After learning of the gunfire, police searched the area and recovered shell casings in the 3200 block of Altman Court, according to reports.
No one reported any gunshot wounds, and no one called 911 to report gunfire around 10 p.m., police said.
In an unrelated shooting, Yamilette Vazquez, 28, of Ashtabula, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with obstruction and falsification for her alleged involvement in a shooting earlier that morning in the 500 block of West 36th Street.
Police received a call from Ashtabula County Medical Center that a 32-year-old male was in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to an arm, according to police reports.
All of the incidents are under investigation and no further details are available at this time, police said.
Anyone with any information on any of the four shootings is asked to call the Ashtabula Police Department’s tip line at 440-992-7126. Anonymous tips are welcome.
