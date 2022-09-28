ASHTABULA — An Ashtabula man involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist now faces up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000 and a mandatory license suspension of one to five years.
Nicholas C. Jackson, 35, is charged with one count of vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor, in the death of 69-year-old Mark S. Thomas of Ashtabula.
Thomas was turning southbound on Park Avenue on Aug. 2 when his motorcycle collided head-on with Jackson’s vehicle, according to the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office.
The crash occurred near the Walgreens parking lot in downtown Ashtabula. Thomas was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
“It is alleged that Jackson, who was driving a Chrysler 300, negligently pulled into the path of Mr. Thomas, who was driving a motorcycle,” City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said. “Mr. Thomas died as the result of his injuries.”
The Solicitor’s Office extends its deepest sympathy to the Thomas family as they come to terms with his loss, Cooper said.
Jackson’ arraignment is set for 9:15 a.m. Oct. 6 before Municipal Judge Laura DiGiacomo.
According to Common Pleas Court records, Jackson is on probation for two years after pleading guilty April 8, 2022, to having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, and aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony.
