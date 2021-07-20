PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — A California man was arrested on Friday afternoon along Interstate 90 after a pursuit from Mentor, according to information released by the Mentor Police Department.
Mentor police noticed an alert indicating a missing juvenile from Arizona in the company of a known sex offender in the 8300 block of Broadmoor Road.
“I attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle,” the report indicates about the incident that occurred at Route 306 and Interstate 90.
The officer indicated the driver fled and officers pursued the vehicle on Interstate 90 eastbound into Ashtabula County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol also was involved in the pursuit and was able to successfully use tire-deflation devices to disable the vehicle in Plymouth Township, said OHP Sgt. Aaron Belcher.
“The driver was arrested and the runaway juvenile was recovered,” the report states.
An investigation is underway.
