MADISON — A police pursuit that included a man allegedly firing multiple shots at officers ended early Saturday morning in Madison, according to representatives of the Parma and Madison Township police departments.
Dennis Earl Dranse, 42, has been charged with one count of felonious assault after leaving the site of an attempted traffic stop around 11:42 p.m. on Friday in Parma, said Lt. Daniel Ciryak in a press release. A female passenger was also in the vehicle, he said.
A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury will review the case and further charges may follow, Ciryak said.
“Our department initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Pearl Road at Brookpark Road (in Parma). The officers were in a two-man car at the time when they observed a white Chevrolet Tahoe with dark tinted windows and no visible plate,” Ciryak said.
He said the pursuit headed east into Cleveland near the intersection of Denison Avenue and West 18th St., where the driver fired four shots at the pursuing officers. The pursuit continued eastbound on Interstate 90 with Ohio State Highway Patrol following the suspect vehicle.
“A Madison Township police officer successfully deployed a spike strip, but unfortunately was injured after the suspect vehicle struck the spike strip,” it states.
“After passing exit 212 on I-90 east, the suspect vehicle slowed to a stop and both occupants bailed out through the front passenger side door. Both occupants fled into the densely wooded area just south of the highway. Officers and troopers on scene conducted a search of the wooded area long with a K-9 from Bratenahl, where they located both subjects.
The female was arrested on outstanding warrants after the pursuit, Ciryak said.
Ciryak thanked officers from the Bratenahl Police Department, the Willoughby Hills Police Department, and the Cleveland Police Department as well as the previously mentioned law enforcement officials.
