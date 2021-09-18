Mall owner pays tax money owed to county

JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Treasurer’s Office received payment in full Friday of nearly $200,000 in unpaid taxes on parcels owned by Ashtabula Mall Reality Holding, LLC.
Mike Kohan, who bought Ashtabula Towne Square Mall for $10.2 million in February 2020, is the man behind Ashtabula Mall Realty. When Kohan bought the mall property in 2019, it came with many buildings such as Tractor Supply, Bob Evans, Office Max and the outlying commercial property, according to Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office.
Since that time, Kohan got behind on paying his taxes, Ashtabula County Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff said.
“The accounting department spoke with Kohan yesterday after receiving a payment for $124,203,” she said. “I went over all the parcels with him and then followed up by sending an email containing tax summaries for all parcels paid and delinquent.”
Maki-Cliff told Kohan the remaining delinquent balance would need to be paid to her office before noon on Sept. 24 to avoid having the parcels certified delinquent by the auditor and making them vulnerable to foreclosure.
Late Friday morning, the Treasurer’s Office received another e-check from Ashtabula Mall Realty Holding, LLC in the amount of $66,880.
“Many of us are surprised, but quite happy,” she said. “Many of the tenants have put a lot of money and heart into that building.”
Kohan’s new balance is less than $10, which could represent a typo or error when they entered the e-check, Maki-Cliff said.
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas said he’s glad that Kohan paid his taxes.
“I look forward to the mall’s success and continued payment for their future tax obligations,” he said.
Since buying the mall properties, Kohan has sold off several parcels, including Burger King, Bob Evans and Applebee’s.
Most recently, he sold the Office Max property for $1.1 million to Rhino Holdings Ashtabula LLC, a for-profit corporation in Brooklyn, N.Y.,records show, Auditor David Thomas said.
Just last week, Harbor Freight paid $1.1 million for the 3.3-acre Office Max property. Harbor Freight plans to remodel Office Max and open in late February or March, according to company officials.
