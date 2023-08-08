ASHTABULA — The far north end of Route 11 re-opened around 11:30 a.m. today after an early morning accident, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said.
A male passenger was either ejected or jumped from a fast-moving vehicle and incurred serious injuries, Stell said.
He was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center, he said.
The female driver was not injured, he said.
Police are investigating the incident and no other details are being released at this time.
