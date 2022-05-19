ASHTABULA — What does it take to cut down on waste at Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary School Campus? A few recycling bins, a compost pile and bunches of students.
Jenny Davis’s third-grade science students gathered Wednesday morning behind Superior Intermediate School to move the compost pile next door to Erie Intermediate School, in conjunction with Kids for Positive Change.
“The students get hands-on experiences that meet their learning standards but also teach real-life lessons in sustainability,” Davis said. “The students were excited to complete their year-long composting project.”
The compost will be used in the students’ gardens to grow root vegetables and fresh herbs.
“This generation is going to inherit a problematic environment so teaching about sustainability with our learning objectives is a win-win situation,” Davis said. “Additionally, students naturally have a high interest in animals and the outdoors so I get their buy-in almost immediately.”
Other projects the Superior Intermediate students have worked on this school year include incubating chicken eggs and learning first hand about their life cycles, regenerating celery from a celery stalk, comparing tomato plants growth with and without fertilizer, recycling and composting.”
As their school year winds down, students will get to eat the celery they grew and say goodbye to the chickens they have helped to raise.
“Students won’t remember the worksheet a teacher gave them but they will remember hatching chicken eggs, growing vegetables and composting,” Davis said.
The students said they helped younger siblings and friends to place their waste in the correct recycling bins or the compost pile.
They also explained a goal they reached through hands-on learning — to cut down on waste by composting and recycling.
The students also learned that all of their garbage goes to a landfill in Geneva Township.
Five years ago, Camile Licate, founder of Kids for Positive Change, spearheaded the environmental education classroom program with Ashtabula Area City Schools. She said by cutting down on waste, the school is not only diverting trash from the landfill, they’re diverting carbon emissions by reducing the number of trips to the landfill.
“We are celebrating five years of reaching, teaching and inspiring kids to take positive action for animals, people and the planet,” she said.
Kids for Positive Change is now a television series on PBS, featuring students from Ashtabula Area City Schools and St. John School.
Licate filmed Wednesday’s activities at the compost site and the students will appear on an upcoming episode of the televisions series.
Licate is creating several video modules of Kids for Positive Change classroom programs, with help from Ashtabula County students and educators, to make the program accessible to all schools in Ashtabula County, as well as throughout the state and nation.
