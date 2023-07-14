CONNEAUT — A number of projects are in progress in the city, Conneait City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
One of the largest, with perhaps the most significant impact on city residents, is the construction of the city’s dredged material facility. It is located in the harbor, on Canadian National property.
The facility will take in material dredged from the Conneaut Harbor, and separate it into its component parts, which can then be sold.
Hockaday said the facility is on track to be completed on schedule, in about August.
“We want to maintain that timeline, because the sooner we can get that over with, the better, in my opinion,” he said. “I also want to give ourselves adequate time because I’d like to readdress Broad Street, north of Lake Road.”
Hockaday previously said funds to repave that section of road was included in the grant funding for the project. The entire cost of the project has been covered by grants from the state of Ohio.
The project has led to some complaints from city residents, who have raised the issue of dust being kicked up by trucks bringing dirt to the site.
Hockaday said he understands that the volume of truck traffic is having an impact on city residents.
“I’d rather pull the band-aid off than drag it out,” he said.
If the facility is completed on-time, dredging is expected to take place.
Previously, the city’s harbor was dredged every two years, but with the new facility, the harbor will be dredged annually.
“They used to do 150,000 [cubic yards] every two years, and we’re going to have them to 75 every year now, so it’ll be an annual dredge cycle,” Hockaday said.
The move is because of the potential expense of building a facility large enough to handle 150,000 cubic yards of material.
“If we had to build a facility that’s 150,000 cubic yards-capable, but only use it every two years, or build a much smaller, less expensive, $15 million facility that’s 75,000 cubic yards every year, it’s just an optimization thing,” he said. “It makes more sense to build the smaller facility and use it more often.”
The August date is for substantial completion, but there are other things that will need to be done before the project is fully complete, including placing topsoil and grass seed on the outer slopes of the facility.
He said, once the trucks bringing material to the job site have stopped, the paving project will start.
“Obviously, we wouldn’t want to compete with D-Day or anything like that, so it may be September,” Hockaday said.
There have been a number of days where the administration did not allow trucks to travel through the city, he said.
“We’re trying to get the project done, but we’re also trying to have a little bit of balance in the way we do it,” Hockaday said.
City Council President Jon Arcaro said it will be nice once the Norfolk Southern bridge replacement project is finished.
“They’re probably going to start on the west end of the project, which is going to basically cause some interruptions to the boating and kayaking traffic on the creek right through the
Boring a new sewer line under the railroad crossing on Buffalo Street is in progress, Hockaday said.
“They got the casing under the railroad,” Hockaday said. “I’m hoping they can wrap that project, here, relatively soon.”
The project was delayed somewhat while the location of utility lines under the railroad tracks was determined, Hockaday said.
“We were out there for two weeks doing that,” he said.
The city received state funding for the project, Hockaday said.
Work was delayed somewhat while the contractor waited for some of the components for the project.
“We were hoping to start at the end of May, but we’re not going to let them start until they have all their parts here, and they didn’t have all their parts here until two, three weeks ago,” he said.
The city’s paving program is expected to start soon.
The paving program will include work on sections of West, Saylem, Sherman, Russell, 12th, River, Tee and Pearl streets, Parish Road, and Lakeview and Nickle Plate avenues.
“Hopefully we can get a few streets knocked out this year,” Arcaro said.
Hockaday said he hopes a project to improve South Ridge Road East will take place in August.
The city recently approved a contract to apply a polymer soil stabilization product to South Ridge Road East.
“It’s supposed to be like a permanent dust control, soil stabilization piece,” he said. “So it doesn’t pothole out in winter and it doesn’t need continuous applications of dust control. It has good reviews from other communities, from what we can see, but honestly, there’s only one way to really find out, which is to do a section of road.”
This will not create a paved surface, the road will still be dirt, he said. “It’s a stabilized dirt surface, and we’ll see how it holds up.”
Hockaday said the project will also include mixing years worth of asphalt grindings into the road.
After altering the scope of the reconstruction of a portion of Broad Street, Hockaday hopes construction will take place next year.
The initial plan called for Broad Street to be reconstructed from Sate to Jackson streets, but the price of the project increased significantly, causing a reduction in scope.
“It’s the first half, from the Broad Street/State Street intersection to the tracks,” Hockaday said.
The Ohio Department of Transportation provided some additional funding to help get the project completed, he said.
Work on finalizing financing for a sewer pump station on Naylor Drive is expected to be finished by the end of the year, Hockaday said.
The station would tie together a pair of Port Authority pump stations and the sewer line from Conneaut Township Park.
“There would be a public restroom facility located on top of that, so it won’t look like a big pump station,” Hockaday said.
There are currently a large number of portable restrooms on the sandbar, he said.
“This will put a much more permanent and professional face on that,” he said. “If you’re out on that sandbar, you don’t have to walk a half a mile in to either the Port Authority restrooms or the Township Park restrooms.”
The city is currently trying to seek an extension from the U.S. government regarding a $19.5 million grant to connect Thompson Road to the port and build a railroad spur from the city’s port to the industrial park, Hockaday said..
The cost of the project has increased significantly due to inflation, he said.
Arcaro said he is disappointed that the project hasn’t gotten off the ground.
“We’re in jeopardy of losing that grant if we don’t get moving on it,” he said.
That project is currently his biggest concern, he said.
Arcaro said he believes the city should move forward with the funding it has, and complete at least some of the project, and worry about more of the project as the get more funding.
“If we could at least get the roadway project finished, so we could get that truck traffic off of Broad Street, in my eyes, that’s what we have to do,” he said.
Improvements to the city’s water treatment plant have been finished, Hockaday said.
The project took several years to finish, and involved the installation of variable frequency drives, low profile filter drains and new filter media in the city’s water treatment plant.
“That was one of the projects that got pretty seriously injured by COVID,” he said. “Water filter, low profile filter drains set us back six months alone.”
The city was at the mercy of the marketplace on that project.
“It’s nice to have it done, and honestly, it was one of those bigger projects that needed to be done,” Hockaday said.
“Filter media is usually, every 20-25 years, you need to do full filter media. This was a little more extensive, because we had to put low-profile sub drainage. So we took the filter media out, and then we had to strip the sub-drainage structures out of the filter beds as well and replace those.”
The four filters had to be removed, replaced and tested one at a time.
