ASHTABULA — May is Mental Health Month with a theme this year of learning to cope with emotions, mental health triggers and dealing with the unexpected.
Most seniors, those ages 60 or older, enjoy good mental health, but many older adults are at risk of developing mental disorders, neurological disorders or substance use problems, as well as other health conditions such as diabetes, hearing loss and osteoarthritis.
Ashtabula County Medical Center Family and Sports Medicine physician, Dr. Nathaniel Franley suggests ways to help prevent depression later in life.
“There’s still nothing more powerful than exercise for protecting the brain. It can help with depression as well as lowing the risk of many cancers, heart disease, and strokes,” he said. “The American Heart Association recommends 30 minutes of cardiovascular activity five days a week and a few days a week of strength training.”
Franley also recommends playing an instrument or playing intellectual games like dominos, cards, chess, or checkers, and staying social can help keep the mind sharp, he said.
More than 19 million American suffer at least one depressive episode each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Anxiety can be triggered by stress or grief, but even more common situations like meeting new people or being in an unfamiliar location.
Depression can also be caused by isolation or major life changes like retiring, moving or conflicts in relationships. Older people may experience these common stresses, but also stressors that are more common in later life, like a significant ongoing loss in capacities and a decline in functional ability. For example, older adults may experience reduced mobility, chronic pain, frailty or other health problems, for which they require some form of long-term care. In addition, older people are more likely to experience events such as bereavement, or a drop in socioeconomic status with retirement.
All of these stressors can result in isolation, loneliness or psychological distress in older people, for which they may require long-term care, according to WHO.
Mental health has an impact on physical health and vice versa. For example, older adults with physical health conditions such as heart disease have higher rates of depression than those who are healthy, according to the WHO.
Treatment options considered for all ages include therapy, medication and lifestyle changes. Only by talking with a mental health professional can a person come up with an individualized treatment plan.
Local senior centers can help seniors connect with others.
Many seniors need help in making and getting to doctor’s appointments, which may include mental health facilities.
Ashtabula County Transportation System (ACTS) buses provide transportation services to all areas of Ashtabula County — at designated bus stops and areas not accessible regular bus routes.
Door-to-door service is Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trips should be scheduled 24 to 48 hours in advance. You can call 440-992-4411 or toll free at 800-445-4140. When you call, please be ready with the following information:
• Where you are starting from;
• Where you would like to go;
• When you need to arrive, and
• When you need to return.
Upon scheduling a trip with door-to-door service, you will be given a 30-minute range time during which you can expect to be picked up. Drivers are directed to wait no longer than five minutes after arriving at your pickup location.
Call ACTS at (440) 992-4411 or toll free at (800) 445-4140 if you would like the bus to pick you up closer to your home.
If you need to talk with a psychiatrist about anxiety or depression, ACMC providers offer telehealth visits, as well as in-office visits. To schedule an appointment, call 440-997-6969.
