ASHTABULA — Plans are in the works to demolish a downtown plaza in the 4100 block of Main Avenue and build a grocery store on-site this summer.
But one business owner says she can’t afford to relocate right now.
Kim Carnes, co-owner of Main Street Pizza, said she received an email last Friday saying the building was sold and they must vacate by today, May 17.
“I couldn’t breathe. I have inventory, equipment and three wonderful employees who stuck with us through COVID. You couldn’t ask for better,” she said. “This business isn’t just our livelihood it’s our dream. We feel at home in the community and meet so many people and tried to help through organizations. To be told the building is sold and title changes hands in three days is devastating.”
Carnes also paid rent to the landlord, Tony DiFiore, through the end of May, she said.
A Dollar General Market, a 12,000-square-foot grocery store with 50 parking spaces, will be built on the site of the former Garfield Restaurant, 4110 Park Ave., City Manager Jim Timonere said.
The former Garfield Restaurant, and the plaza that houses Main Street Pizza and a boxing center, soon will be demolished to make way for the new grocery store.
The only two buildings that will remain are Gloekler Chiropractic and Paul’s House, Timonere said.
“Yes, Main Avenue needs a grocery store, but I have been operating on the assumption I’d have until the end of September when my five-year lease is up,” she said. “So that’s what I’m going to keep doing.”
Timonere said city officials have encouraged DiFiore to communicate with the tenants.
City officials also encouraged Main Street Pizza to get in contact with their landlord, he said.
“If this is the first communication Main Street Pizza has had from their current landlord, it is very disheartening,” Timonere said. “[DiFiore] should have been communicating with the tenants all along.”
DiFiore could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Council President John Roskovics said it’s a shame it’s come to this. The city has tried to help Main Street Pizza find a new location near their current site, to no avail, he said.
