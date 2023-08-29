HARPERSFIELD — Ashtabula County experienced a rarity for the area on Sunday night — an earthquake.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake took place in Harpersfield at 10:43 p.m. on Sunday. The epicenter of the quake was about five kilometers below the surface, southeast of the intersection of South River and Stoltz roads.
The quake was most intense in northwestern Harpersfield and southwestern Geneva township, as well as eastern Lake County, with the potential to be felt as far south as Warren and well into western Pennsylvania.
According to the USGS, a 2.3-magnitude quake took place about 20 minutes later, with an epicenter southeast of the intersection of Route 307 and County Line Road. On Aug. 24, there was another 2.3-magnitude earthquake, north of Doty Road in Lake County.
Tom Partridge, chief deputy engineer at the Ashtabula County Engineer’s Office, said the office had not received any reports about damage to roads.
According to USGS data, there were a number of small earthquakes between Madison and Geneva between October of 2013 and April of 2015.
There was a cluster of earthquakes in 2001, from January to June, ranging in strength from 2.6 to 3.9, with epicenters in Lake Erie, north of Ashtabula.
A 3.6- magnitude earthquake also October of 1993, with an epicenter eight kilometers south southeast of Madison, in Thompson Township, Lake County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.