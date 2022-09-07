ASHTABULA — Join The Bakery on Main this Saturday for a magical day on Main Avenue.
Magic on Main will feature an alley of fun activities and exciting vendors, demonstrations and contests from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Bakery on Main, in partnership with the Ashtabula Arts Center, invites the community to join them in this family-friendly adventure.
Purchase your passport — $10 to $35 — on Eventbrite.com and enter a world of magic, Harry Potter style. Each passport gets you five stops in “Miagon Alley” and “Cogsmeade,” where those interested can browse local vendors, watch demonstrations, participate in contests and fill passports with stamps as you gather and make magical items.
“Enjoy a variety of food, fun and activities. Dress in your favorite house colors and come enjoy the magic,” said Stacy Stevenson, owner of The Bakery on Main.
Extra activity tickets can be purchased at the event. Follow the event on Bakery on Main’s Facebook for updates on vendors, demonstrations and contests.
Proceeds will benefit the Ashtabula Arts Center.
The bakery is at 5608 Main Ave., Ashtabula.
