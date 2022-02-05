COLLECTING FOR TORNADO VICTIMS
MADISON — In response to the recent tornado devastation in Kentucky a committee of Madison residents has been formed to determine what is needed to assist with relief efforts. The group has been informed that the greatest need is for money.
The group is working with Madison Christian Ministerial Association and Chase Bank to collect money for the Kentucky relief fund. The goal is to have funds available by Feb. 15.
Checks or money orders can be dropped off at the Madison and Painesville branches of Chase Bank. Please note that cash will not be accepted for this effort. Please make your checks and money orders out to Madison Christian Ministerial Association.
If you wish to mail your donation, please send to MCMA, P.O.Box 574, Madison, OH 44057. Please note that 100 percent of the funds collected will go to those in need and they are tax deductible.
It is expected that after this fund-raising effort, the group intends to have a non-perishable collection of needed items for this need and will be delivered directly to Kentucky. Details will follow.
The committee members include Pastor John Germaine, Bill Robinson, Pete Baldwin, Dave Van Dusen, Pete and Dick Turkenburg.
CHILI SALE
CONNEAUT — Kelloggsville United Methodist Church, 4763 North Monroe Center Road, Conneaut, is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the Church.
The church will be selling its “Famous Covered Bridge Chili.”
Sales are pre-order only until Feb. 19. Price is $8 a quart. Drive through pay/pick up at the church parking lot Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Call JoAnn Richmond, 440-224-1380 or Jean Thompson, 440-858-2344. Leave message with name, phone number and number of quarts.
FREE LUNCH
GENEVA — Park Street Christian Church, 97 Park Street, will be hosting a free lunch on Feb. 12 from noon to 2 p.m. or until food is gone.
The menu will be turkey noodle or vegetable beef soup and grilled cheese with water or coffee and cake.
The church invites all to come and enjoy this free lunch.
