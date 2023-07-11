MADISON TOWNSHIP — A vehicle struck a house Sunday afternoon on Bennett Road near Lake Road, according to a press release from the Madison Township Police.
When the Madison Fire District responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash, they discovered a 2021 RAM 1500 pick-up truck had hit a guardrail and a utility pole before striking a single-family home on Bennett Road.
The driver was identified as a 70-year old Madison Village resident. He sustained head trauma and was transported by ambulance to University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center and then by helicopter to UH’s Cleveland Main Campus Trauma Center.
The man’s condition is unknown.
According to the release, a 3-month-old child, who was in the home at the time of the crash, was taken by ambulance to the UH Geneva Medical Center. The child was treated and released for minor injuries caused by falling debris, according to police.
Lake Regional Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.
According to the Madison Township police, preliminary findings show that the pickup was traveling eastbound on Lake Road approaching Bennett Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.
The vehicle traveled through the intersection and veered off the road, hitting the guardrail and utility pole, continued eastbound through the front yard of the home before impacting the south side of the structure and coming to a rest.
No further details are available at this time.
