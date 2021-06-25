MADISON — The village is in the running for a potential new business. According to the Cleveland Business Journal, Camping World Holdings Inc. wants to build two new 15-acre SuperCenter locations in Ohio.
One location could be in Sunbury, just off I-71 and State Route 36. The other potentially could be in Madison at the far southwest end of Water Tower Drive near I-90.
Nothing is set in stone, however.
Madison Village Administrator Dwayne Bailey said the plans are in the infancy stages. And the village has only received a letter of intent to purchase the nearly 15-arce parcel.
“The plans are on the drawing board for that, but nothing’s concrete yet,” Bailey said. “There’s just a letter of intent to purchase the land.”
Camping World offers products, accessories and services for campers and recreational vehicle owners. Camping World, which also owns Gander RV & Outdoors, has more than 160 locations nationwide.
Bailey said “the land owner” is pursuing a subdivision to extend Water Tower Drive to accommodate the facility. Madison has not received building or site plans for the property.
The approval of the subdivision is being reviewed by Madison, according to Bailey. He does not know when building or site plans will be sent to the village. More information will become available if the subdivision is approved.
“There are some other zoning questions that will need to be answered once we get their intension of exactly what type of structure and what type of use will be on the property.”
The potential addition to Madison was thanks to community involvement in the 2020 U.S. Census, according to Lake County Commissioner John R. Hamercheck. He said business stressed the importance of the census since it shows the activity in a community.
According to Hamercheck, Lake County had a higher self-report census in 2020 than in 2010. The county let the communities work independently in gathering the information.
“It fits into their models,” Hamercheck said. “That’s been one of the key stumbling blocks for 90 and 528.”
Hamercheck believes the addition of Camping World will not negatively impact Mentor RV, but could compliment each other.
“Exciting times, I can’t overemphasize that,” Hamercheck said.
