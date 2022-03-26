MADISON — A committee of Madison residents sent $10,000 to assist with tornado relief efforts in Kentucky, but they are not stopping there.
The committee from Central Congregational Church in Madison continues to work with the Madison Christian Ministerial Association and Chase Bank to collect more money to send to the Salvation Army in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
“We have another $1,000 ready to go,” said Dick Turkenburg, committee chairman. “We are working on having a big spaghetti dinner in the near future.”
Committee member, Pete Baldwin, said most area churches gave to the tornado relief.
Checks or money orders can be dropped off at the Madison and Painesville branches of Chase Bank. Please note that cash will not be accepted for this effort. Please make your checks and money orders out to Madison Christian Ministerial Association.
If you wish to mail your donation, please send to MCMA, P.O.Box 574, Madison, OH 44057. Please note that 100 percent of the funds collected will go to those in need and they are tax deductible.
The committee members include Pastor John Germaine, Bill Robinson, Pete Baldwin, Dave Van Dusen, Pete and Dick Turkenburg.
Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.