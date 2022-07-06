MADISON — The Madison Garden Club will host its annual garden tour on Sunday.
Gates to Gardens will be held from noon to 5 p.m., showcasing several gardens and homes in Madison and Perry.
The tour is the Madison Garden Club’s biggest fundraiser. The money allows the club to conduct community projects.
Projects undertaken in the recent years include a butterfly garden at the Madison Public Library, holiday wreaths, hanging baskets along Main Street in Madison Village, tree plantings in local parks and planting forsythia and mums at the corner of Route 20 and Hubbard Road.
The tour begins at noon on Sunday. Cost is $15 per person.
Tickets can be purchased at the Madison Library or by emailing j.stevenson6178@gmail.com.
Established in 1955, the Garden Club’s objective is to stimulate the interest in gardening, as well as the beautification of the community.
