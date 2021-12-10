MADISON TOWNSHIP — A Madison man is dead and a Geneva woman is in critical condition after they were involved in a head-on crash in the 5300 block of Route 20 late Wednesday night.
William H. McFadden III, 66, of Madison was driving a 2001 Dodge Caravan westbound at about 9:40 p.m. when his vehicle collided head-on with a 2014 Mazda driven eastbound by Mary G. Davis, 21, of Geneva. Both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lanes of Route 20.
When Madison Township police, along with Madison and Perry fire districts, arrived on the scene, both drivers were trapped in their vehicles because the vehicles sustained heavy damage during the collision. Fire crews used mechanical means to gain access and free the drivers.
McFadden was transported to UH Madison Emergency Department and flown by medical helicopter to a Cleveland hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Davis was taken by ambulance to a Cleveland area hospital and was listed in critical condition Thursday.
Due to the severity of the crash, the Lake Regional Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene. Madison Township Police Department is a participating agency.
Route 20 was closed for nearly five hours between Townline and McMackin roads to allow investigators to process and document the crash.
Madison Village and North Perry Village police departments assisted with traffic control until the Ohio Department of Transportation’s emergency operations unit arrived on the scene.
