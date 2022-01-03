MADISON TOWNSHIP — The emergency department at UH Madison Health Center will be closed until at least Jan. 17, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, according to a press release from UH Lake Health.
The emergency department closed at 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, and on Jan. 17, UH Lake Health will reassess the situation, according to the release.
“As hospitals across the country are being impacted by the surge in COVID-19 patients, we remain committed to providing the safest and highest quality of care to our patients in Lake County and surrounding communities,” UH Lake Health President Cynthia Moore-Hardy said in the release. “This move is for an indefinite period of time as we address immediate needs. We appreciate the flexibility and dedication of our caregivers, who have served our hospitals and community heroically throughout the pandemic.”
Emergency departments at UH Geneva, UH Lake West and UH TriPoint remain open, according to the release. UH Lake Health has been in contact with local and state first responders to make sure patients are sent to emergency departments that provide an appropriate level of care.
Staff from the emergency department will be sent where the need is greatest, according to the release.
The Madison emergency department is not the first UH emergency department to be closed due to COVID-19. In April, 2020, UH announced that the Andover emergency department would be closed indefinitely.
