GENEVA — The district discussed a number of items at Wednesday night’s meeting, including food service and the students going to other types of schools.
Food Service Director Laura Jones spoke to the Geneva Area City Schools Board of Education, briefing them on how meal service went for the year.
Jones said the food service department thought they were prepared for the start of the year, then they were given a curve ball in the form of news from the Ohio Department of Education on the first day of school that all students in the district will receive free lunches, Jones said.
“That threw a little twist into things, seeing as we already had the free and reduced forms already out,” Jones said.
The district also continued to feed the community and provide meals during Christmas and spring breaks, Jones said. “The community was very grateful,” Jones said. “People baked us cookies when they would come in to pick up their lunches.”
The state will be increasing reimbursement rates for lunch, Jones said.
• After the district’s membership in the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding was brought up, Board member Richard Arndt asked if studies had been done about why students were using vouchers instead of going to the local school district. “Are they that unhappy, are we not meeting their needs, are we as a public school system doing something wrong?” Arndt asked.
Board member Richard Dana said the alternate schools offer things like computers and internet access that can seem attractive at first glance.
“There’s some powerful incentives that are placed in front of families here to sometimes pick an alternative school,” Dana said.
He compared the issue to ECOT, an online school that operated in Ohio starting in 2000.
ECOT was significantly overpaid relative to how much time students were spending logged into the online school, according to information from the Ohio Department of Education. ECOT was eventually closed.
Dana said he doesn’t fault families for choosing an alternate form of education, but that choice shouldn’t harm public school funding.
Arndt said the district has been losing ground.
“Someone is winning this battle on pulling kids from public schools,” Arndt said. “We don’t have an auditorium full of parents who are concerned about it. So what do we need to do different to stop it?”
Superintendent Eric Kujala agreed with Arndt’s point that the district has not gotten the word out well about what they can offer to students. He said if public schools had the same opportunities as charter schools, they could provide the same options to students, and allow parents looking for flexibility to remain with the district.
