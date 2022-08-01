Two Republicans will be on the ballot tomorrow for some county residents to see who will represent Ohio’s 65th District.
Representative Mike Loychik, who currently represents Ohio’s 63rd district, and Randy Law will face one another on the primary ballot in one of the only contested races in Ashtabula County on the ballot.
Law, a retired small business owner and former Ohio 64th District Representative in 2005 and 2006, said he decided to run due to the redistricting.
“I had looked at it, and decided, with the redistricting, a potential open seat, that it would be an opportunity to bring my experience that I had serving in the House prior, to whatever district it was,” Law said.
Law said he is mostly retired, but he may be more busy now than before he retired.
“I think the most important thing that I bring to the table is my proven ability to work with local officials, make sure that myself and my office follow up with constituents and their calls,” Law said. “All those things sound simple, but it’s the number one complaint I’m hearing out there.”
Getting bills passed in Columbus takes a lot of work, Law said. “I think that’s going to be very important, to get some things done,” he said.
Among Law’s priorities is continuing to work on the income tax. “I believe in the overall elimination of the income tax,” he said. “I think that spurs growth and business and job opportunity.”
He also wishes to work with the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners with their efforts to expand broadband access.
“I think that would be a huge priority, because I think that’s good not only for people and their quality of life, but for business opportunity,” Law said.
Law said he would also work with Sarah Fowler Arthur on her priorities for southern Ashtabula County, which is part of Fowler Arthur’s current district.
“We’ve worked very hard for this for a long time,” Law said.
Loychik currently represents the 63rd district in the Ohio House. He could not be reached for comment.
According to his website, Loychik served in the Air Force for eight years, and is a lifelong resident of the area.
Loychik is an advocate for agricultural communities, and is a supporter of the second amendment, according to his website.
