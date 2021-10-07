ASHTABULA — Dungeons, dragons, book sales, painted pumpkins and more are happening this month at the Ashtabula County District Library.
The Ashtabula Friends and the Geneva Friends of the Libraries will both be hosting book sales from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. October 15-16. Stop by either library to find great deals on pre-loved books.
Ever wanted to slay monsters — with math? The Ashtabula Public Library is seeking brave adventurers to face the challenges and monstrous foes of the Forgotten Realms. Prepare a level-three character of any official fifth edition Dungeons & Dragons race and class to discover what your newest quest will be from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 18.
Join the folks at the Geneva Library from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 to create fall pumpkins suitable for display or as part of a Thanksgiving centerpiece by covering them with colorful fabric. Registration required. Register online or by calling the Geneva Library at 440-466-4521.
Get ready for the autumn holidays by painting pumpkins and gourds from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Ashtabula Library. Participants can paint them spooky and scary, or elegant and classy. Small pumpkins and gourds will be available to paint but participants can bring their own pumpkins and gourds, too. Registration is not required.
Note: The libraries will be closed this Saturday for staff training.
For more information, call the Ashtabula Public Library at 440-997-9341 or Geneva Library at 440-466-4521.
