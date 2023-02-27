ASHTABULA — For the past 20 years, locals and visitors alike have been enjoying homestyle, authentic tacos, burritos, fajitas and other signature Mexican dishes at a West Avenue favorite.
“People want homemade Mexican food, and that’s what we make,” said Luis Navarro, 40, owner of Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant, 4700 West Ave.
His family owns five restaurants in Ohio.
“The Ashtabula location was our first store,” he said. “We opened in 2003.”
To celebrate, the Navarro family is putting on party from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, with live mariachi music, 15-percent off dinner fajitas, $5 margaritas and free giveaways.
“We want to show Ashtabula we are happy for their support,” he said.
Los Compadres’ menu is based on recipes from family, Navarro said, a defining point of the restaurant.
Navarro and his brother, Armando, were born in Mexico but reared in Los Angeles. His brother moved east first, and Navarro followed. They worked in a Mexican restaurant in Akron, but soon started looking to open their very own restaurant.
Then they discovered Ashtabula — “No competition,” he said. “We were in business.”
They found the building next to Arby’s to lease and the brothers hired local artisans to make the booths and tables, and to help decorate with elaborate paintings. His father, Jose Navarro, likes to cook and his mother, Guillermina Navarro, wanted to help, so they moved east, too.
“We did all of the decorating,” Luis Navarro said. “We put together the menu.”
The quesadillas, pollo ranchero and fajitas were a big hit. Margarita Nights attracted crowds.
Love also entered the picture when Luis met Marisol, married and had two sons, Anthony and Joel.
“My family grew, and my business grew,” he said.
Some of the secrets to success include the food, prompt service, clean atmosphere and reasonable prices.
“Everything we make at any of our locations is fresh and from scratch,” Luis said. “We are not a franchise. All of our restaurants are owned by our family.”
“Our most popular dish is Birria Tacos (Mexican beef stew tacos) grilled with cheese, onion, and cilantro served with dipping broth, rice, and beans,” he said. “Our most popular drink is margaritas without a doubt, our customers like them.”
As the time has flown by, with the Ashtabula location passing its 20-year mark, Navarro remains grateful for his loyal customers.
“It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our great community, customers, family, and friends,” he said. “Thank you all very much. We would also like to thank all of our past, present, and future employees that have been or currently are a huge part of Los Compadres’ great success. Our goal, God willing, is to keep providing delicious food and great drinks that our customers can enjoy with family and friends and make memories for many generations to come.”
Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant, 4700 West Ave. can be reached at (440) 998-5013 for more information. Open Hours: Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.
